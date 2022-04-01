Arcade games will be featured in bar planned for downtown Hickory

An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.

The first location of Dive Bar opened in downtown Mooresville in November 2021. Not long after, its owners Rob Grosskoph and Gary and Kiera Preston began looking for the next location.

“Everyone’s first instinct is, you’ve got to open in Charlotte, but one of our big mission statements is to develop and grow small downtowns,” Grosskoph said.

The owners started brainstorming what they wanted: a downtown with a good look, nightlife, available buildings, growth potential, a social district and more. Hickory made the short list.

While touring Hickory, Gary Preston saw a for lease sign on a former martial arts studio, at 117 Government Ave. SW in downtown Hickory. It is near other bars, close to City Walk, in downtown and has plenty of parking nearby, Grosskoph said. In February, the Dive Bar owners got approval from the city to sell alcohol and signed the lease.

The space still holds the look and rubbery smell of a gym but over the next few months it will be transformed into an arcade bar. Grosskoph said a long bar will be added, as well as community tables, pool tables, dartboards and arcade games.

“We thought, ‘How do we include all our favorite things at bars into this?’” Grosskoph said.

The bar will serve beer, wine and liquor along with typical bar food — hot dogs, pizza and nachos.

The bar is expected to open this summer, but construction and supply chain delays make it difficult to pin down an exact date, Grosskoph said.

He’s looking forward to adding to Hickory’s downtown atmosphere, Grosskoph said.

Hickory’s recent addition of a social district, where people can drink publicly in specified areas, and the established bars in the area were a draw for Grosskoph. He hopes Dive Bar adds to the area’s appeal.

“I always say, tides raise all ships,” Grosskoph said. “To me, it’s complementary not competition.”

David Stamm, the general manager of the Dive Bar in Mooresville, will be opening the Hickory location. He hopes to create relationships with regular customers and grow a following at the bar, he said.

“We love our regulars,” Stamm said. “That’s the atmosphere we try to create.”

