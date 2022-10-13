Arcade games, pool tables among amenities at Dive Bar

On Thursday, the Dive Bar NC will open its doors in downtown Hickory.

In April the arcade bar, based in Mooresville, announced plans to expand into Hickory.

Owners Rob Grosskoph and Gary and Kiera Preston chose Hickory, in part, because in their mission statement, they said they want to develop and grow small downtowns. But what made Hickory stand out to them was its growing downtown, the diversity and the sense of community, Kiera said.

Dive Bar NC fosters an atmosphere where drinking with friends is OK but doesn’t have to be the main event. They aim for a “festive, fun atmosphere,” Kiera said, where people can hang out and enjoy each other.

The walls are lined with arcade games and there are four pool tables. Colorful lights are strung from the ceiling, hanging low enough to cast a festive glow in the room.

The menu includes bar foods such as tacos, pizza, mozzarella sticks and more, along with beer, hard seltzer and non-alcoholic beer.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., individuals under 21 are permitted inside. Young people 16-plus can only enter with valid ID. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

After 8 p.m., the bar is only open to those who are 21 or older.