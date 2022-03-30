Aquatic animals to be focus of lecture at university

HICKORY — The last of this semester’s three-part First Friday lecture series at Lenoir-Rhyne University will take place Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. featuring Carly York, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology.

York’s presentation is entitled “The Sensory World of Aquatic Critters.” Aquatic animals have unique sensory modalities that allow them to successfully navigate their environment. A particularly important role of these senses is to find prey and avoid predators.

In this talk, York will discuss how an extraordinary sea animal, the squid, uses its senses to help it detect and respond to an approaching predator, as well as how this research can be applied to an invasive species in North Carolina.

First Friday lectures are open to the public but space is limited. In-person attendance in Lenoir-Rhyne’s Rudisill Library room 127 will be limited to the first 30 online registrants, and all visitors are required to wear a mask while on campus. The lecture will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Registration and other details may be found at lr.edu/first-fridays.