Apprenticeship Catawba provides free education, hands-on job experience

Apprenticeship Catawba students spent the morning of Nov. 19 filling white trash bags with old clothes donated to Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry to be repurposed.
The students chose to celebrate National Apprenticeship Appreciation Week by volunteering in the community, Apprenticeship Coordinator Kimberly Propst said.
Apprenticeship Catawba is a four-year program that pays for students to get an associate degree in applied science in mechatronics engineering technology or computer integrated machining technology from Catawba Valley Community College. At the same time, students also get hands-on work experience through local companies, like Pöppelmann Plastics and Sarstedt.
Students are guaranteed employment after completing the program, according to Catawba Valley Community College.
Ramiro Martinez has been in the program for about three and a half years. He’s learned to operate an injection molding machine, maintain and clean tools. Currently, he’s learning how to weld, among other skills.
“It was a great opportunity to get a free education for me and get some work experience as well because it is very competitive to get jobs,” Martinez said. “It has allowed me to get my foot in the door at a high level position at a company.”
Martinez says this program is something that people with an interest in pursuing a technical career should consider joining.
“I think a lot of people don’t consider it because they think of a factory as some dirty place where you wouldn’t want to work for the rest of your life,” Martinez said. “But they really need to think about what they want to do, if it’s a technical field, it’s a great opportunity to get your foot in the door and move up to higher positions where you aren’t working those lower level paying jobs.”
Jamarius Wallace is on his fourth year in the program. Wallace benefited financially from the program. It allowed him to earn money and a degree without having to worry about school expenses. Wallace is doing his apprenticeship with Sarstedt.
“I am in maintenance. I do a lot of electrical work, trouble shooting machines, fixing and repairing machines when they go down,” Wallace said. “I would recommend this program because you save money and you can get hands-on experience, before being done with school.”
Recruitment for high school students to join the program starts in February.
Students that are interested in joining can reach out to their school guidance counselor or to Propst at kpropst@cvcc.edu for more information. More information about the program and potential wages can also be found on the Catawba Valley Community College website.