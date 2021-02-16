Apply now for Champion Scholars Summer Program

HICKORY — Applications are currently being accepted for the Champion Scholars Summer Program through Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center.

This program provides high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates with the knowledge and skills to develop a new career in furniture, manufacturing or construction.

The Champion Scholars Summer Program will not only introduce students to new career opportunities, but will provide a paid summer position as a pre-apprentice with a local furniture, manufacturing or construction company.

Additionally, students will be registered as a continuing education student as CVCC and can earn additional high school credits.

For more information or to register, call Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294 or email jeversole@cvcc.edu.