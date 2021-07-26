Applications available for street festival vendors

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 40th annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

The free-admission street festival of family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages has featured diversely talented artists, craftsmen and performers since 1981.

Applications for vendor space are available for fine arts, crafts and jewelry, home décor treasures, artisan crafted pieces, fiber arts, regional pottery, and more. The festival also includes commercial vendors, a wide variety of food vendors, and information booths from local businesses and civic organizations.

Celebration applications are now available for fine arts and crafts vendors, commercial vendors, food vendors, and performers. Cost for a 10-by-10-foot vendor space is $40 per space if purchased prior to Aug. 15. If a larger space is needed, vendors are welcome to purchase multiple booths and request that they be placed side by side. Vendor spaces purchased on Aug. 15 or after that date are $50 per space.