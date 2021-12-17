Applications accepted for nonprofit CDBG funds

HICKORY — The city of Hickory is now accepting applications for nonprofit Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The funds are used for grants for public services programs that benefit low and moderate income people in the city of Hickory in support of its housing and community development goals.

Previous recipients have received funding to operate day shelters for the homeless, provide tutoring services for low to moderate income youth, a transportation and employment coordinator, and other public service activities. The city anticipates funding up to $40,000 in its 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan for Community Development activities. Successful applicants would expect to receive grants between $5,000 and $15,000. All grants will be dependent on the actual allocation received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and City Council approval.

Public meetings to learn more about the city's CDBG programs and the grant application requirements will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building (76 North Center St.) and on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library (706 First St. SW).