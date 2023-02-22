HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Relations Council is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Human Relations Awards.

The annual Human Relations Awards are designed to recognize any individual, youth, or organization/business that has gone above and beyond in promoting good human relations in the city of Hickory.

“This is a time when we get to give honor where it is definitely due. We, as a community, get to say ‘well done’ to those who work tirelessly, sometimes unseen and unheard, to better our community by bringing awareness and giving voice to our underrepresented communities and cultures,” said LaKeisha Ross-Johnson, chair of the CRC. “These individuals and organizations make Hickory stronger by educating some and empowering others. We are blessed with so many humble peer servants. I excitedly await to see who our community decides to honor this year.”

The community is encouraged to nominate individuals or businesses who meet and excel in the CRC’s mission of promoting positive human relations in the city of Hickory and beyond. Nominees need to be currently involved in promoting human relations within the city of Hickory.

Nominee applications can be found on the CRC’s webpage on the City’s website, https://www.hickorync.gov/community-relations-council. Completed applications are due to the Hickory CRC by Friday, March 31. Completed nomination forms should be sent to: ATTN: Captain Philip Demas, 347 Second Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602, or by email to pdemas@hickorync.gov.

The winners will be announced and recognized at the annual Human Relations Awards event to be held this summer. Further details of the event are in the planning stages and will be announced in the near future.

For more information, contact staff liaison Capt. Philip Demas at the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2608 or pdemas@hickorync.gov.