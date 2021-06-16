Applications accepted for Hospitality Academy

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is now accepting applications for its new Hospitality Academy, which is launching on July 14.

The CVCC Hospitality Academy is a 12-week program, and in addition to learning many different skills, CVCC students have the opportunity to earn three very important certifications — Servsafe, TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures), and RASP (Responsible Alcohol Seller/Server Program).

To show its support for the hospitality industry, CVCC is providing scholarships for all participants in the first Hospitality Academy. There are limited spaces available for the academy.

For more information on the CVCC Hospitality Academy, visit www.cvcc.edu/hospitality-academy or contact Jennifer Eversole at jeversole@cvcc.edu or 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.