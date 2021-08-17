Applications accepted for Hickory’s 2021 Oktoberfest

HICKORY — Oktoberfest is Hickory’s signature festival, and this year will be the city's 35th celebration of Hickory’s German heritage.

The three-day festival is attended by approximately 100,000 people from all across the region with a little something for everyone. There are three stages of live entertainment featuring German polka music, as well as a wide variety of music genres including original compositions from aspiring musicians.

Included is an arts and crafts section with more than 150 juried crafts, commercial and nonprofit vendors presenting a variety of products and services to festival goers. Also available are 30 or more food vendors cooking a wide selection of tasty foods ranging from traditional German favorites to a variety of modern classics. And for the youngsters, the Kidsfest area has fun activities.

Oktoberfest will be held on Oct. 8-10 in downtown Hickory.

Applications for food vendors, nonprofits, arts and crafts and commercial vendors are available at www.downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/ .