Applications accepted for beautification awards

HICKORY — Each year, the City of Hickory’s Community Appearance Commission takes nominations for its annual Beautification Awards Program, which highlights attractive areas.

Beautification awards are presented to individuals and groups who have made an outstanding effort in crafting, developing, and maintaining a beautiful property either through landscaping or renovations and/or restorations to a building within the city limits. One award will be presented for each of the following categories:

• Residential Landscape - Professionally Installed and/or Maintained

• Residential Landscape - Non-Professionally Installed and/or Maintained

• Residential Renovation and/or Restoration

• Non-Residential Landscape

• Non-Residential Renovation and/or Restoration

• Litter Quitter Award

• Special Award – Boy Scout or Girl Scout Troop, nonprofit organization, etc.