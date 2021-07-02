Applications accepted for beautification awards

HICKORY — Each year, the City of Hickory’s Community Appearance Commission takes nominations for its annual Beautification Awards Program, which highlights attractive areas.
Beautification awards are presented to individuals and groups who have made an outstanding effort in crafting, developing, and maintaining a beautiful property either through landscaping or renovations and/or restorations to a building within the city limits. One award will be presented for each of the following categories:
• Residential Landscape - Professionally Installed and/or Maintained
• Residential Landscape - Non-Professionally Installed and/or Maintained
• Residential Renovation and/or Restoration
• Non-Residential Landscape
• Non-Residential Renovation and/or Restoration
• Litter Quitter Award
• Special Award – Boy Scout or Girl Scout Troop, nonprofit organization, etc.
Strong nominations will include landscapes that are visually appealing, inviting, and utilize materials creatively. Overall enhancement to the neighborhood should also be considered, as well as whether plants are drought-tolerant and native or locally adapted. Any topped trees on a property will disqualify a project.
Nominations for the Renovation and/or Restoration Projects Award, in the Buildings and Structures category, should consist of properties with improvements that maintain and enhance the overall architectural character and integrity of the structure or the neighborhood and reutilize an existing structure.
The new Litter Quitter Award honors people in the community who are committed to collecting litter.
To make a nomination, submit a completed nomination form, which can be found at www.hickorync.gov/community-appearance-commission, along with at least one photograph of the property, to the Community Appearance Commission, Attention: Cal Overby, City of Hickory, P.O. Box 398, Hickory, NC 28603.
Submittal deadline is Sept. 30. Call 828-323-7422 for more information.