Application process open for Artist Support Grants

• Artists should have lived continuously in the region in which they are applying for at least one year prior to the application deadline.

• Applicant must be at least 18 years old and either a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident alien. Artists who live in more than one region should apply only where they spend most of the year.

• All members of a collaborating team must be North Carolina residents, live in the region in which they are applying, and meet the other eligibility requirements. Résumés for all team members documenting residence must be included with the application.

• Artists who are sole proprietors of organizations that have already received funding for FY2021–22 from the N.C. Arts Council are ineligible to apply.

• Current board and staff members of the consortium partner organizations and their immediate family members are ineligible.

• The Artist Support Grant is intended for adult, non-student artists. Artists enrolled full-time in undergraduate or associate degree-granting programs may not apply for the grant.

Among ineligible projects and costs:

• Scholarships for undergraduate or graduate-level education;