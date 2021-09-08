Application process open for Artist Support Grants

HICKORY — The application process is open for 2021-22 Artist Support Grants for artists in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and McDowell counties.
The grant, operated by local arts councils, will fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create work, improve business operations, or bring work to new audiences. The Artist Support Grants replace the Regional Artist Project Grants (RAP-G).
The program will be administered by the Burke Arts Council, Caldwell Arts Council, United Arts Council of Catawba County, Iredell Arts Council, McDowell Arts Council Association, Hiddenite Center, and Rock School Arts Foundation, in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Grants will range from $500 to $3,000. Artists must contact an administering organization staff member before submitting the application.
This program will provide financial support to individual artists as well as small unincorporated groups of collaborating artists residing in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, and McDowell counties and is intended to support a broad range of talented artists in the genres of visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography, and interdisciplinary arts.
Among the requirements:
• Artists should have lived continuously in the region in which they are applying for at least one year prior to the application deadline.
• Applicant must be at least 18 years old and either a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident alien. Artists who live in more than one region should apply only where they spend most of the year.
• All members of a collaborating team must be North Carolina residents, live in the region in which they are applying, and meet the other eligibility requirements. Résumés for all team members documenting residence must be included with the application.
• Artists who are sole proprietors of organizations that have already received funding for FY2021–22 from the N.C. Arts Council are ineligible to apply.
• Current board and staff members of the consortium partner organizations and their immediate family members are ineligible.
• The Artist Support Grant is intended for adult, non-student artists. Artists enrolled full-time in undergraduate or associate degree-granting programs may not apply for the grant.
Among ineligible projects and costs:
• Scholarships for undergraduate or graduate-level education;
• Projects that support or oppose a particular candidate for public office;
• Projects that are exclusive to members of a particular religious faith group;
• Nonprofit initiatives;
• Projects that do not have a direct effect on the applicant’s growth as an artist (e.g., the promotion of other artists’ work).
All complete applications will be reviewed by a panel of arts professionals with experience in various disciplines.
Applications are due Sept. 30.
To apply:
1. Go to https://ncarts.gosmart.org/
2. Create an applicant profile
3. Access all applications by clicking on the tab “Current Programs and Applications”
4. You will need to enter the code ASG21 on the top right where there is a text field that says Invitational Password. Once entered and “OK” is pressed, the first grant that should populate on your screen is Artist Support Grant 2021-2022.
5. Press START to begin the application. You may also save your work and come back at any time to finish. To continue working on your draft, you’ll press EDIT once logged in again.
6. All applicants must contact their local arts organization before submitting the grant.
Contacts:
Alexander County: Donna Latham, donnahiddenitearts@gmail.org 828-632-6966,
Burke Arts Council: Deborah Jones, director@burkearts.org 828-433-7282
Caldwell Arts Council: Ellen Ball, ellen@caldwellarts.com 828-754-2486
United Arts Council of Catawba County: Kathy Greathouse, kgreathouse@artscatawba.org 828-324-4906
Iredell Arts Council: John Koppelmeyer, jkoppelmeyer@gmail.com 704-880-2101
McDowell Arts Council Association, Susan Pyatt-Baker, mcdowellarts@gmail.com 828-652-8610
Rock School Arts Foundation: Sharon Bowman, rsaf1893@gmail.com 828-838-9806