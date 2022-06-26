Apple to expand Catawba County data center by 240,000 square feet

Apple is expanding its Maiden data center with a 240,000-square-foot addition.

A building permit was issued for the expansion of the Startown Road data center on May 20, according to Catawba County building records. A spokesperson from Apple confirmed the expansion.

“We’ve been part of the Catawba County community for over a decade, and are proud to continue our growth here with new investments and jobs,” the representative said.

The building permit lists the construction cost at $25.2 million, which includes site development and interior and exterior mechanical and electrical equipment.

Apple did not say when construction will start or how long it would take.

In April 2021, Apple committed to investing $448 million in its Maiden data center as part of plans to spend $1 billion in North Carolina over 10 years. The investment is part of an economic development agreement with the state of North Carolina.

Of the $448 million committed to Catawba County, $308 million was to go toward real property construction or improvements and $140 million toward tangible personal property, according to the 2021 economic incentive summary from the N.C. Department of Commerce. The data center in Maiden was first announced in 2009. The center was built on Startown Road and opened in 2012. Apple owns about 450 acres of land surrounding the data center.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.