Apple deal includes $448 million investment in Maiden

Just under half of Apple’s planned $1 billion investment in North Carolina will go to its existing data center in Maiden

The company announced Monday that it plans to invest $1 billion in North Carolina over 10 years for expansion and to build a new campus and engineering hub in Raleigh. State documents show $448 million of the investment will go to the Maiden data center.

Of the $448 million, $308 million will go toward real property construction or improvements and $140 million toward tangible personal property, according to an economic incentive summary from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The state’s Economic Investment Committee approved $845.8 million in incentives over 39 years for the project, along with $20 million from Wake County, where the new campus will be located.

The Wake County campus is planned to create 3,000 new jobs. No new jobs are promised in Maiden under the grant agreement but the company promised to retain its current 1,100 jobs in the state.

The data center in Maiden was first announced in 2009. The center was built on Startown Road and opened in 2012. Apple has invested about $3 billion in the center, which employs around 400 people, Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said. Apple owns about 450 acres of land surrounding the data center.