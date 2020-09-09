Appalachian Storage of Bethlehem opens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHLEHEM — Appalachian Storage of Bethlehem celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at 9771 N.C. 127 North (the former Bethlehem ACE Hardware location). Owners Steve and Wanda Parkhurst and Gary and Hazel Benfield invite the public to attend the ribbon cutting.

Appalachian Storage of Bethlehem offers varying sizes of climate-controlled, indoor storage units ranging from 5-by-10 feet to 12-by-12 feet at $10 per square foot. Outdoor sheds for recreational gear and parking for boats and RVs, as well as non-climate-controlled outdoor storage units, will be coming soon.

The facility has 24-hour security on the well-lighted property and 24-hour surveillance inside the building. A keypad-controlled gate provides access to the property and the building. Handcarts for loading and unloading are provided on site.

Steve and Wanda Parkhurst and Gary and Hazel Benfield became partners to establish the climate-controlled storage facility in Bethlehem. The Parkhursts' facility, Appalachian Storage in Hildebran, provided the model for the Bethlehem location.

The ribbon cutting on Sept. 12 is hosted in partnership with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation. For more information or to book an appointment with Appalachian Storage of Bethlehem, call 828-598-0531.