Workers have begun placing materials on the Hickory campus of Appalachian State University in preparation for the installation of the new roof at the location off U.S. Highway 321.

The new roof is one of several improvements the university is making to the building in the lead up to the first semester of classes, which is scheduled to begin in August. In March, App State Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities Management Nick Katers said the roof would be upgraded so that it could be fit with solar panels.