App State to unveil new education initiative in Hickory
EDUCATION

  • Updated
111921-hdr-news-appalachian-p1.jpg

Appalachian State University maintenance employees raise the university flag at the former Corning building on U.S. 321 NW in Hickory on Thursday afternoon. The university is poised to announce a new educational initiative in Hickory on Friday. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Leaders from Appalachian State University will be in Hickory on Friday to announce “a new initiative to expand public higher education access and outreach in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area,” according to a notice from the university.

The event will be held at the building formerly occupied by Corning Optical Communications off U.S. 321. The company moved its headquarters from the location to Charlotte in 2019. 

App State Chancellor Sheri Everts, Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar will speak.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

