App State targets 2023 opening for Hickory campus

Appalachian State University is planning to open its Hickory campus to students in the fall of 2023, according to an update from the university published on Friday.

The university announced last November it had purchased the old Corning Optical Communications building off U.S. Highway 321 for the purposes of converting it into a university campus.

“For those who want an App State education but choose to live and work in the Hickory area, for those who may have begun but not completed their undergraduate degrees, App State is here for you,” App State Chancellor Sheri Everts said at the time of the announcement.

The university is still developing plans for what programs will be offered at the Hickory campus.

“I have been meeting with state and local government officials to ensure we are envisioning the best academic support to meet the needs of the region,” Everts said via Friday’s statement.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

