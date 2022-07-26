App State releases names of advisory council members

Appalachian State University has released the names of the 39 members of its Hickory Campus Advisory Council.

The release of the full membership comes days after the council had its first meeting. The council is responsible for providing feedback regarding the programs and services the new campus offers once it opens to students. The campus is expected to open in fall 2023.

In addition to members of university administration, the membership of the council pulls from the private and public sectors.

The list includes four elected officials from Hickory and one from Catawba County, as well as managers from Hickory and Catawba County.

Local industry is well-represented, with leaders of such prominent companies as Corning, Alex Lee, Shurtape and Neill Grading & Construction Co. serving on the advisory council.

The health care sector is represented by Catawba Valley Medical Center CEO Eddie Beard. Rod Harkleroad, who recently left his position as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center, also was listed as a member.

When asked about Harkleroad’s inclusion on the list and any plans for filling a replacement from Frye, App State Chief Communications Officer Megan Hayes said: “He was invited to serve prior to his stepping down. We will continue to update the page as we have updates.”

The council’s membership includes at least two leaders of civic or religious groups: Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt and IChurch pastor Carlos Rodriguez.

Some members are from outside Catawba County, including the Lenoir City Manager Scott Hildebrand and representatives of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Morganton and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Other members include Brock Long, a consultant who previously served as the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the Trump administration, and Meg Nealon of the landscape architecture firm Nealon Planning.

Nealon also is the daughter-in-law of Leroy Lail, founder of the Hickory Furniture Mart. Lail previously served on the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. App State Chancellor Sheri Everts credits Lail with advocating for the App State campus in Hickory.