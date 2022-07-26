 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY

App State releases names of advisory council members

App State Symbol Hickory Campus

The Appalachian State campus in Hickory is still a year away from welcoming students but the university has been making its ownership of the former Corning headquarters off U.S. 321 known through the posting of signs and university logos.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Appalachian State University has released the names of the 39 members of its Hickory Campus Advisory Council.

The release of the full membership comes days after the council had its first meeting. The council is responsible for providing feedback regarding the programs and services the new campus offers once it opens to students. The campus is expected to open in fall 2023.

In addition to members of university administration, the membership of the council pulls from the private and public sectors.

The list includes four elected officials from Hickory and one from Catawba County, as well as managers from Hickory and Catawba County.

Local industry is well-represented, with leaders of such prominent companies as Corning, Alex Lee, Shurtape and Neill Grading & Construction Co. serving on the advisory council.

The health care sector is represented by Catawba Valley Medical Center CEO Eddie Beard. Rod Harkleroad, who recently left his position as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center, also was listed as a member.

When asked about Harkleroad’s inclusion on the list and any plans for filling a replacement from Frye, App State Chief Communications Officer Megan Hayes said: “He was invited to serve prior to his stepping down. We will continue to update the page as we have updates.”

The council’s membership includes at least two leaders of civic or religious groups: Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt and IChurch pastor Carlos Rodriguez.

Some members are from outside Catawba County, including the Lenoir City Manager Scott Hildebrand and representatives of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Morganton and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Other members include Brock Long, a consultant who previously served as the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the Trump administration, and Meg Nealon of the landscape architecture firm Nealon Planning.

Nealon also is the daughter-in-law of Leroy Lail, founder of the Hickory Furniture Mart. Lail previously served on the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. App State Chancellor Sheri Everts credits Lail with advocating for the App State campus in Hickory.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Hickory Campus Advisory Council Members

Austin Allran, Catawba County commissioner

Kevin Baxter, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics -Morganton

Jeff Behmer, ABS Legacy Partners 

Eddie Beard, Catawba Valley Medical Center

Diana Beasley, Hickory K–12

Vance Dalton Jr., Carolina Farm Credit and Catawba Valley Community College board

Matthew Dockham, App State director of external affairs 

Mike Ellwanger, Corning Cable Systems

Sheri Everts, App State chancellor

Hank Foreman, App State vice chancellor and chief of staff

Yaidee Fox, executive assistant to the Hickory city manager

Mary Furtado, Catawba County manager

Kimberly George, Alex Lee

Hank Guess, Hickory mayor

Rod Harkelroad, Frye Regional Medical Center

Scott Hildebrand, Lenoir city manager

Sam Hunt, Hickory NAACP

Lindsay Keisler, Chamber of Catawba County

Meg Nealon, Nealon Planning

Brock Long, Hagerty Consulting/former administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency 

Chris Lovern, Aviation Companies

Andy Lovingood, McGill Associates

Tommy Luckadoo, Adams Commercial Real Estate Services and N.C. Education and Workforce Innovation Commission

Andrew Matthews, Matthews Construction

Scott Millar, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation

Gigi Miller, Print Marketing

Carol Moore,  STEM West

Clay Neill, Neil Grading & Construction Co.

Jill Patton, Hickory City Council

Mark Poarch, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute president

Todd Roberts, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics chancellor

Carlos Rodriguez, IChurch

Stephen Shuford, Shurtape Technologies

Anthony Starr, Western Piedmont Council of Governments

Paul Thompson, Transportation Insight/Transportation Insight Center for Entrepreneurship

Charlotte Williams, Hickory City Council

Tony Wood, Hickory City Council

Warren Wood, Hickory city manager

Steve Wyatt, App State Board of Trustees

