App State chancellor: University saw 25% application spike after 'College GameDay' appearance

The Appalachian State Board of Trustees held its first meeting at the university’s Hickory campus on Friday.

App State Chancellor Sheri Everts informed the board that the city of Hickory has helped clean some of the university signs set up around the building and that the external signs are now lit at nighttime.

Provost Heather Norris shared an overview of the courses that will be available at the campus starting next year.

“In the fall of 2023, high school students who want to get a four-year degree at App State can do so at the Hickory campus without paying room and board expenses,” Norris said.

She said the campus will also provide opportunities for students with associate degrees to get a bachelor’s degree and for adults who had started college but did not finish to complete their degrees.

Norris said the university will provide business courses in concentrations such as accounting, finance, information technology and supply chain management as well as elementary education teacher preparation programs.

The university is also looking to develop other business courses and programs in the health field, including nursing, public health, social work and rural health. Norris also said the university is looking long-term at how it may offer programs in aviation, cybersecurity and engineering.

College GameDay impact

Chancellor Everts took a few moments during Friday’s meeting to discuss the impact that the university’s appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay” had for App State.

The network’s football pregame show featured the university in September, a week after App State’s upset victory over Texas A&M. The GameDay bus drew a crowd when it stopped in Hickory on its way to Boone.

Everts said the coverage the university received through the show alone was the equivalent of more than $360 million in advertising spending. She also said that App State had seen a 25% increase in applications since being featured on the show.

“We expect to see additional increases in enrollment, fundraising and media interest in the work of our faculty, staff and students as a result of this unprecedented publicity for App State,” Everts said.