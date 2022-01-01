App State chancellor on plans for new Hickory campus

As we start a year full of promise, we are excited to be realizing a long-term goal — the opening of Appalachian State University’s Hickory campus — and eager to work with community leaders in the months ahead to determine how App State can best serve the citizens of the Hickory, Lenoir and Morganton areas.

Finding a Mountaineer home in Hickory

In November, the university finalized the purchase of the former Corning Optical Communications building on Highway 321, an expansive five-story building on nearly 16 acres that will be the future home of the App State Hickory Campus.

Hickory is a vibrant, growing city, and local leaders are focused on equipping the local workforce for the jobs of tomorrow. Hickory is also the largest metropolitan area in the state that, until now, did not have a major, public university campus.

Leroy Lail, founder of the Hickory Furniture Mart, has been a longtime advocate of educational expansion in Hickory, particularly during his time on the UNC System Board of Governors.