App State Chancellor: Business, education will be among programs offered at Hickory campus

Appalachian State University has announced some of the programs the school intends to provide at its new Hickory campus next fall.

Business, education and applied designs will be among the offerings at the Hickory campus, according to a statement from App State Chancellor Sheri Everts released late Friday afternoon.

“Engineering — in many forms — and aviation have also come up in multiple conversations and some of our current academic offerings could provide a foundation for these programs in the future,” Everts said via the statement.

She added: “We will continue to seek input as we refine upcoming and long-term plans. Beginning next week, Academic Affairs will follow up on last week’s listening sessions with faculty and staff, and we will share more about the vision for academic offerings on the Hickory Campus in the coming weeks.”

The announcement came after a meeting of the Hickory Campus Advisory Council, a body composed of elected and appointed government officials, business and civic leaders and university representatives.

The council was formed to assist the university in devising programs that fit the needs of the region. The university has also relied on listening sessions with groups inside the university to determine the future of the new campus.

The advisory council’s meeting Friday afternoon in Hickory was closed to the media but members of the press were allowed to attend a breakfast with community leaders held that morning.

Everts did not go into specifics about any academic programs at the new campus but did discuss some of the improvements the university is making and plans to make to the 226,000-square-foot building fronting U.S. Highway 321 that once housed the headquarters for Corning Optical Communications.

These included upgrades to information technology, the roof, HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems as well as the parking lots.

Everts also said the university’s board of trustees will hold a meeting at the Hickory Campus in December.