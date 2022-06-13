Anxiety to be topic of programs at library

HICKORY — Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, June 16, for two training sessions.

“Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind” will begin at 10 a.m. Anxiety can be a debilitating force in someone’s life, interfering with their ability to manage daily living. This training details different types of anxiety disorders and explores interventions available to assist in calming the anxious mind.

“Coping with Anxiety: Medications and More” will begin at 11 a.m. and will cover best practices, side effects, and additional ways to help reduce and manage stress and feelings of anxiety.

The programs are free but space is limited so registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.