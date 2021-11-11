Anthoney Stobbe survived roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan in 2012, Anthony Stobbe and three other soldiers were searching for roadside bombs when the vehicle they were riding in struck one. The four soldiers survived.

Stobbe said there were four trucks ahead of them that were staggered clearing a path for the search team. “My driver was 18 at the time, and he was just being dumb,” he said as he smiled.

The driver knew Stobbe had a concern about going outside the tracks. “I made it all the way out to Iraq, and I was one of the few people that never got blown up. I was very proud of that,” he said.

The driver started swerving the vehicle to mess with Stobbe. “Our right tire goes outside of the cleared line and it just so happened to run over a pressure plate.”

The impact destroyed the front axle of the mine-protected vehicle, Stobbe said. All four soldiers had to be transported with serious injuries and received medical attention.

Stobbe doesn’t hold any anger toward the driver and remains friends with him today. “That’s a kid behind a huge vehicle that I put a lot of responsibility in to not getting me killed,” he said. “He just did a bad job that day.”