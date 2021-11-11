Anthoney Stobbe survived roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan in 2012, Anthony Stobbe and three other soldiers were searching for roadside bombs when the vehicle they were riding in struck one. The four soldiers survived.
Stobbe said there were four trucks ahead of them that were staggered clearing a path for the search team. “My driver was 18 at the time, and he was just being dumb,” he said as he smiled.
The driver knew Stobbe had a concern about going outside the tracks. “I made it all the way out to Iraq, and I was one of the few people that never got blown up. I was very proud of that,” he said.
The driver started swerving the vehicle to mess with Stobbe. “Our right tire goes outside of the cleared line and it just so happened to run over a pressure plate.”
The impact destroyed the front axle of the mine-protected vehicle, Stobbe said. All four soldiers had to be transported with serious injuries and received medical attention.
Stobbe doesn’t hold any anger toward the driver and remains friends with him today. “That’s a kid behind a huge vehicle that I put a lot of responsibility in to not getting me killed,” he said. “He just did a bad job that day.”
To remember that day, June 14, 2012, and the explosion, the four truck riders found a way to salute the event. “You make light of everything, so even though that was a very traumatic situation, every June 14 we all will call each other and take a shot,” he said. “We’ve done it every year since we got home.”
Stobbe, 33, was a combat engineer with the Army Reserve and is currently still serving while being employed as an investigator at the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Stobbe said serving his country was a family tradition. “I was a third-generation vet,” he said. “My dad did the Marine Corps, and my grandfather did the Army, too, but he did the active Army.”
So far, he’s been called twice to deploy overseas.
Stobbe said the way people in the community approach him as a cop and as a soldier is different. “When you’re in your military uniform everybody wants to talk to you,” he said. “When you’re a cop not everybody wants to talk to you.”
To Stobbe, nothing is more rewarding than serving his country. “Everything you go through that is negative you don’t really think about. It’s mostly the positive, the funny stories that go through your mind more than anything else,” he said.