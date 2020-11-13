Another dead in Hiddenite campground flooding

A fourth person has been found dead in flooding at Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County. A 1-year-old child is still missing.

The death is the fifth in Alexander County related to sudden, severe flooding that came with heavy rain Thursday morning. Three were found dead by rescue crews at the family-owned campground on Thursday. One death happened in a wreck caused by flooding on Hopewell Church Road early that day

The person found dead just around 11:30 a.m. on Friday was missing from the campground, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said. Water rose from the nearby South Yadkin River and engulfed the campground, washing away cars, campers and campsites.

None of the deceased have been identified.

A 1-year-old is still missing from the campground. The search for the child will continue at least until dark on Friday, Bowman said.