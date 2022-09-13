Annual quilting workshop to be held in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild will sponsor the 35th annual quilting workshop on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex in Hiddenite.

The event offers a choice of three all-day (six-hour) workshops. Registrations are still available in the following classes: Ellie the Elephant with Connie Carroll, The Wanda Quilt with Sandi Herman, and Painted Barn Quilt Squares with Carol Mitchell.

Registration fee is $ $75 and includes coffee break and teacher’s show, class instruction, and lunch. During their lunch break, participants may visit the Lucas Mansion Gallery to enjoy the gallery exhibit by the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild. The quilt exhibit will feature quilts, wall hangings, and table runners created by guild members.

For more information or to register for this workshop contact Karen Walker at The Hiddenite Center at 828- 632-6966.

A special feature of the workshop is the opportunity to shop in the fabric boutique provided by J & S Linens. The public is invited to drop in to shop for those unique fabric finds.

The Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild meets the fourth Monday of each month at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex. New members are encouraged to join the guild at any level of quilting ability. Contact Micki Earp 828-632-6769 or Selena Harrington at 828-632-3995.