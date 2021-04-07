Annual Pinwheels for Prevention held at Kiwanis Park

As shiny blue pinwheels spun in the wind, folks gathered at the Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground in Hickory on Wednesday to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Child maltreatment is preventable,” said Adrienne Opdyke, director of the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center.

The annual event, called Pinwheels for Prevention, is designed to promote community activities that support families and public policies that prioritize prevention, according to the Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina website.

Each year the advocacy group, along with other community organizations, places blue pinwheels in the grass at the Zahra Baker playground at Kiwanis Park in Hickory. The theme for this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month is, “You Can Be a Connection.”

“We know that connections matter to developing healthy brains, caring relationships and thriving communities,” said Opdyke. “All adults play a role in creating caring connections and nurturing environments for the healthy development of future generations of parents, leaders and our community members.”