CONOVER — The Foothills Piano Forum will hold its third annual piano competition on May 20, with the winner’s recital on May 21.

The event will be held at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover. The competition is for any resident under the age of 19 of Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Lincoln or Iredell counties.

There will be written comments by adjudicators, cash prizes, and a winner’s recital. There are various levels of the competition and participants are only required to play one piece. There will be cash prizes for primary level all the way through advanced level.

You may email foothillspiano@yahoo.com or call Chad Leatherman at 308-2969 for more information and registration form.

Deadline to register is April 29 and is based on first-come, first-scheduled as there are a limited number of participants due to time and space.