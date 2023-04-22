BOONE — Amateur gardeners, professional landscapers and native plant lovers, get your shovels ready. The annual native plant sale will commence on May 20, with the second sale to be held on June 17.

Both sales will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone. In the event of rain, the location will be moved across the street to the picnic shelter in Boone Park.

This is a nonprofit fundraiser with proceeds from the sales benefitting the Daniel Boone Native Gardens (DBNG) and the North Carolina Native Plant Society (NCNPS).

A wide variety of native plants, some difficult to find, will be on hand. Gardeners will find perennials, ferns, grasses, sedges, trees and shrubs native to this region and well suited to local growing conditions. All the plants provided for this sale have been responsibly propagated in accordance with all plant protection laws. Both the NCNPS and the DBNG promote, support and encourage ethical and responsible propagation of native plants.

Most perennials will be sold in $6 quart and $10 gallon containers. Most trees and shrubs will be $15 and $25. Some rare species may be individually priced. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

“Native habitat has been identified as the single most critical factor in preserving wildlife and pollinators, and in sustaining our earth. Individual landowners can make huge contributions to restoring native habitat by dedicating even small portions of their properties to native plants. The DBNG native plant sale strives to help area landowners achieve this by offering for sale native trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns and grasses," said Debbie Shetterly, of the Blue Ridge Chapter (NCNPS).

The mission of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is to promote the enjoyment and conservation of North Carolina's native plants and their habitats through education, protection, propagation, and advocacy. The Blue Ridge Chapter in Boone is the newest chapter started in 2015. For more information see https://ncwildflower.org/blue-ridge/.