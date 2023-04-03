HICKORY — The 19th a𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐬 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 & 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 will be held on April 15 from 1-6 p.m. in downtown Hickory. Some 49 craft breweries will participate in this sampling event, featuring live music.

All tasting tickets include a tasting glass that will be provided on the day of the event. The regulations of the new social district in downtown Hickory prohibits the use of glass serving containers, so the tasting glasses will be hard plastic again this year.

This festival offers plenty for everyone, from inexperienced beer novices to hardened beer fest veterans anxious for something unusual. The festival will take place rain or shine.

No one under 21 will be allowed to enter, including non-drinkers/designated drivers; no coolers, no children, and no pets.

Tickets are $40 in advance for the beer tasting, and $10 for a designated driver ticket. Ticket sales at the gate are cash only, and will be $50 for the beer tasting and $10 for a designated driver.

Advance tickets are now available at hickoryhops.com. Tickets are also available at Olde Hickory Station, Olde Hickory Tap Room, and Amos Howards Restaurant & Brew Pub.

The 19th annual Hickory Hops Craft Beer & Music Festival is sponsored by Olde Hickory Brewery, R.H. Barringer, United Beverages, and Focus Newspaper.

The festival is organized by Hickory Downtown Development Association and hosted by Olde Hickory Station at 232 Government Ave. SW, Hickory.