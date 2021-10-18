Annual fundraising event benefits Safe Harbor

HICKORY — Attendance was great for Safe Harbor’s 12th annual Celebrate the Harvest event at Hickory Bible Church on Oct. 11.

The evening was full of energy and worship as the audience was inspired by personal testimonies of life transformation and energized by Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning artist, Building 429.

The theme of this year’s event was When God’s People Gather, and the purpose is to demonstrate that it takes everyone in the community for life transformation to happen. This was demonstrated through a representation of volunteers, donors, businesses, churches and even shoppers from ReSource Warehouse. And the life transformation was seen through the program participants, alumni and even some community partners.

More than $100,000 was raised at the event, and more donations are expected over the coming months. These donations allow for women and children to walk through the rest of their lives clean and sober; live in a stable home for the first time; or move forward in life with sustainable employment.