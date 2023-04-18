HICKORY — Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans will sponsor the 11th annual Foothills Veterans Stand Down on Friday, April 21, at the Tarleton Complex at Catawba Valley Community College. All veterans regardless of age and when and where they served are invited to attend.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be available for veterans and their families prior to the opening ceremony. Once the event begins, only veterans will be allowed into the gymnasium area.

Veterans will receive a variety of goods and services provided by more than 60 agencies. There will also be hearing tests, blood pressure checks, haircuts, and dental care. Lunch will be provided.

Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans (FVHV) has been sponsoring a Veterans Stand Down in Catawba County since 2012. Jim Starkey was the chairperson for the first two years, and Ric Vandett chaired the event for the next seven years. What was to have been the ninth annual Stand Down (2020) was canceled due to COVID. The ninth annual Stand Down was held in May 2021 in the parking lot of the Hickory Elks Lodge. Due to scheduling problems the 10th annual Stand Down was held in June 2022 at CVCC. This year, the Stand Down is back at its regular time in April. The chairperson for the last three years is John Helton.

FVHV thanks all of the volunteers, agencies, and sponsors for their continued support of our veterans. A special thanks goes to Garrett Hinshaw of CVCC for providing the space for the annual Stand Down.