Annual flu drive-thru event offered in Caldwell

LENOIR — The Caldwell County Health Department will host its annual flu drive-thru event Friday, Oct. 29, from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Health and Human Services building, 2345 Morganton Blvd. in Lenoir.

The flu vaccine being administered this year is the quadrivalent vaccine and is designed to protect against four different flu viruses: two influenza A (H1N1) viruses and two influenza B viruses.

Caldwell County Health Department accepts most insurances (Medicare part B card, current Medicaid card, or any other private insurance card). Provide a front and back copy of your insurance card, at time of service. Uninsured patients can receive a flu shot for $40, or $74 for the high dose. Payments must be made in cash.

To save time, flu consent forms can be found online at www.caldwellcountync.org/health-department/2021-flu-shot-consent-form or picked up at the Caldwell County Health Department.