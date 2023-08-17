NEWTON — Each year, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) and The Corner Table hold the Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk. The goals of this three-mile walk are to raise funds for hunger relief efforts in Catawba County and to raise awareness of the hunger issue in the community. In 2022, a one-mile walk option was added to the event.

This year's Hunger Walk will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, in downtown Newton.

You can participate in multiple ways: walking or sponsoring. To walk you can register, donate, become a sponsor, join, or create a team. A $25 donation is required to receive an event T-shirt.

Awards are presented for the largest team, the top team fundraiser, and the top individual fundraiser. Sponsorship opportunities are offered at multiple levels with differing benefits.

All ECC Hunger Walk donations will be shared evenly between Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Corner Table and will be used to feed the hungry in Catawba County.

For more information on donating, registering, or sponsoring, visit www.ecchungerwalk.com.

ECCCM is a crisis assistance ministry supported by the community to serve those in crisis situations.

Emergency help is provided for mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, life-necessary pharmaceuticals, clothing, and food assistance. In 2022, ECCCM dispersed over $1.4 million in crisis assistance funds to area residents and provided over 1.7 million pounds of food to families experiencing food insecurity.

More information can be found at www.ecccm.org.

The Corner Table provides meals with compassion, respect, and dignity to those in the community affected by hunger. The Corner Table provides meals to the less fortunate through means of a soup kitchen, bag lunches, frozen meals, and weekend food bags for students.