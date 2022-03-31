Annual book sale planned at library in Newton

NEWTON — The Catawba County Friends of the Library group is gearing up for its biggest and most popular fundraiser of the year — the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Main Library in Newton.

This year’s sale will begin with over 10,000 books and materials in good and clean condition. You’ll find a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books for all ages, audio books, DVDs, and records. With the money raised from the annual book sale, the Friends support the library’s initiatives, including Summer Learning, author visits, community reads, and other programs that promote early childhood literacy, job and career development, technology tutoring, and personal enrichment.

Anyone who is a supporter of the Friends group will be able to get first pick of the books for sale on Wednesday, April 6, prior to the public opening. You can become a supporter with a suggested donation of $10 for an individual, $15 for a family, and $25 for a business, and completed registration, available anytime at the branches and throughout the run of the book sale.

This year’s book sale dates are:

• Wednesday, April 6 from 3-6 p.m. (supporters only; applications available at the door)

• Thursday, April 7 from noon to 6 p.m.

• Friday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Saturday, April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Prices are $1 for hardbacks, 50 cents for paperbacks and 25 cents to 50 cents for children's books. DVDs and CDs are $1. Price for the bag sale on Saturday is $5.

The Main Library in Newton is located at 115 West C St.

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.