Announcement coming on new Catawba County manager

Catawba County will likely have news on its new county manager in about two weeks.

Several county commissioners said Monday the county is close to having a new county manager and will make an announcement soon.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners is searching for a new manager to replace Mick Berry, who plans to retire on June 30. Berry has been county manager since 2016. He announced his retirement in January.

The board of commissioners met Friday in closed session to discuss and continue the search process, Commissioner Sherry Butler said.

“We’re close to making a decision and should be making a decision soon,” Butler said.

The search process has gone well and there have been good candidates to consider, Commissioner Austin Allran said.

“We’ve followed the proper procedure and we’ve been methodical about it,” he said.

Butler said there are small details to take care of before an announcement is made.

The new manager will likely start before Berry leaves, Commissioner Barbara Beatty said.

“We’re excited about it,” she said.

