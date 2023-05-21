LENOIR — The students of Ann Freeman Dance Academy, under the direction of Jackie Olson will present their 62nd annual dance performances on two separate days this year.

On Wednesday, May 24, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Auditorium in Lenoir, the studio will present the classical ballet, “Cinderella" at 7 p.m. Dancing the part of Cinderella will be student Austyn Grace Lowman. Gregg Poarch, from Morganton, will dance the part of the Royal Prince.

Also performing in the ballet will be former students Julee Miller as the Stepmother, Jenna Harris and Erika Keener as the Stepsisters. Talita Byrnes will dance the part of the Fairy Godmother.

This performance also includes AFDA Performing Company members, including Sophia Ford as the Spring Fairy, Lucy Rose East as the Summer Fairy, Maggie Gragg as the Autumn Fairy and Gianna Fernandez, as the Winter Fairy. Other parts played by AFDA students are Maddison Aiken and Brooke Huggins as the Wig Ladies and McKayla Harrison as the Dance Master. Court dancers are Chad East and Anyea Gibson, Ryan Miller and Melanie Jolly, Creed Armstrong and Peyton McCorkle, Jimmy Gragg and Anna Wood and Zeke Mance and Grace Marley.

The second half of AFDA’s Spring Showcase is titled “Dance to the Music” and will feature students in contemporary, lyrical, tap, jazz and hip hop routines. Special recognition will be given to graduating seniors Sophia Ford, Maggie Gragg and Austyn Grace Lowman.

The youngest students will present their performances on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m., also at J.E. Broyhill Civic Auditorium. Featured in this performance of “Let’s Go to the Movies” will be the students in the AFDA preschool, beginner and intermediate programs as well as award-winning routines from the AFDA Performing Company dancers.

The AFDA Summer Dance Program begins May 30 with “Drop-In Technique” classes through June. In July, AFDA offers a Junior, Teen and Senior Summer Intensive as well as two weeks of Summer Experiences for youngsters 3 to 6 years old.

AFDA is also now accepting registration for the 2023-2024 dance year. Visit their website at www.annfreemadanceacademy.com for more information. You can also find AFDA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Google+ and Youtube or by calling 828-324-6058 for more information.

The public is invited to the upcoming performances, and admission is free. No video or flash photography is allowed.