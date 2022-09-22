 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anime Manga Cosplay Club to meet at library

HICKORY — Teens ages 13-17 who are fans of anime, manga, and cosplay are invited to attend the first meeting of the Anime Manga Cosplay Club (AMCC) on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Participants will talk about their favorite anime and manga, create buttons with the button maker, and discuss what they would like to do at future meetings. No registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.

