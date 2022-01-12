Animal shelter will be closed Friday and Saturday

The Catawba County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public Friday and Saturday due to limited staffing, a news release from Catawba County said

A combination of COVID-19 absences and vacant positions resulted in the lack of staff, the release said

The shelter will reopen Tuesday. The shelter opens Tuesday-Saturday at 11 a.m. The shelter closes at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is always closed to the public on Sundays and Mondays.

The two-day closing will allow the reduced staff to focus on the care of the animals at the shelter, the release said.