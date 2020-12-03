Angel Tree Program begins at Exodus Homes

Exodus Homes, a faith based United Way agency, is once again coordinating Christmas gifts for children in Catawba County who have a parent in prison.

In the United States 2.7 million children have a parent in prison. Make sure they are not forgotten at Christmas through the Angel Tree Program of Exodus Homes. Incarcerated parents whose children live in Catawba County have filled out applications with their children's gender/age, address and a gift suggestion for no more than $25.

Applications can be picked up at the Exodus Homes offices at 610 4th St. SW in Hickory. You can deliver the gift yourself or you can bring the gift back to the Exodus Homes office and they will deliver it for you.

Donations to help Exodus Homes buy Angel Tree gifts can be dropped off at the Exodus Homes office or go to www.exodushomes.org, click on the "Donate" button and fill out the "Special Instructions to the Seller" to say "Angel Tree Program".

For more information, please call Exodus Homes at 828-324-4870.