Candace Tomblin said she serves around 45 to 50 people each month at the boutique she started 10 years ago for women who have had breast surgery.

ANew Me mastectomy boutique can be found at 2360 Springs Road NE in Hickory. Tomblin said the boutique sells breast prosthetics, wigs, hair wraps, turbans, camisoles, mastectomy swimsuits, lymphedema sleeves and now, custom-made breast prosthetics.

The work is not emotionally taxing, Tomblin said, because she witnesses the joy and excitement in clients as they leave with new wigs, breast prosthetics or other products.

“I had a lady just about a month ago who was so ecstatic that she got on her hands and knees and cried to me,” Tomblin said. “She said, ‘I’m whole again.’ Those were her exact words.”

When Tomblin gets those reactions, she said: “I feel like I’m doing my job. (Like) I am here for that reason.”

Tomblin has been in the medical field for almost 40 years. She said she started down this specific path because her mother was a breast cancer survivor. Tomblin and her staff are all accredited with the American Board of Certification in orthotics, prosthetics and pedorthics.

Tomblin said most products are covered by the majority of insurance policies.