Ancestry Library Edition free access extended

NEWTON – Earlier this year, ProQuest, a partner company with Ancestry.com, made Ancestry Library Edition available beyond the walls of Catawba County Library for a limited time. Recently, the company extended this access through Sept. 30, empowering library cardholders to explore their own genealogy wherever they have an Internet connection.

The Ancestry Library Edition features billions of historical documents and millions of historical photos, in addition to local narratives, oral histories, indexes, and other resources in over 30,000 databases that span the period from the 1500s to the 2000s. Its collection also includes individuals from North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and beyond.

To access the Ancestry Library Edition, Catawba County Library patrons will need to log in to their library account from the library catalog’s main page at https://ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=home. Once logged in, users should select the dropdown arrow next to their name in the upper-right-hand corner of the page and select the Ancestry.com link. From there, users should look for the link labeled Ancestry.com that’s listed beneath Account Activity. By clicking on it, the program’s robust set of tools will be available, including advanced search technology and image viewing of original documents.