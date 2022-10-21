Ancestry.com overview appointments available

HICKORY — Learn how to research your family history with Ancestry.com by registering for a one-on-one training session with a librarian.

The one-hour sessions will be presented at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. Topics to be covered include search strategies, available types of records, and more.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.