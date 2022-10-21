 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ancestry.com overview appointments available

HICKORY — Learn how to research your family history with Ancestry.com by registering for a one-on-one training session with a librarian.

The one-hour sessions will be presented at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. Topics to be covered include search strategies, available types of records, and more.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500.

