Analyst: Unemployment benefits not the only factor in labor challenges

On paper, the economic picture for Catawba County looks good when it comes to jobs.
State unemployment statistics show the county’s unemployment rate decreased the first three months of the year, falling from 5.8% in January to 4.5% in March, the most recent month for which data is available.
The current unemployment rate is not that far from the 3.7% rate in March 2020 before the effects of the pandemic showed up in the economy.
At the same time, local businesses in both the services and manufacturing sectors have said they have difficulty finding workers.
Many businesses and other observers have pointed to expanded unemployment benefits as a major factor behind this challenge.
Taylor Dellinger, a senior data analyst at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, said the benefits are part of the labor crunch.
He produced an analysis of the state unemployment figures showing how much employers would need to pay to keep up with the price of the benefits.
With the $300 federal supplement added in, the average unemployment payment for individuals in North Carolina is $516 per week.
Dellinger calculated an employer would have to pay $12.90 an hour for a full-time worker to match that benefit.
For the current maximum benefit of $650 per week, the compensation would have to be $16.25 an hour.
At the same time, Dellinger cautioned that unemployment benefits are not the only thing influencing the labor market right now.
Even as vaccination has ramped up, he said health concerns about the pandemic are still weighing on the economy.
Another element is the mismatch between workers’ skills and the skills needed for many available jobs, a problem that has been a focus of local leaders for years.
Demographics are yet another factor.
Dellinger said many workers have retired and the number of younger people available to fill those roles is less than it used to be.
“At the same time you’ve got a lot of workers leaving, you don’t have as many workers joining the labor force, so that’s kind of a two-edged problem, one that’s demographic-driven,” he said.
Dellinger said there is evidence that some companies, particularly larger ones, are raising wages.
This could lead to more competition between service and manufacturing businesses as the service wages climb closer to those offered by manufacturers, he said.
Even as the enhanced unemployment benefits are set to expire this fall, Dellinger said the area’s labor challenges will likely persist.
The area’s long-run problems of demographics and attracting people to fill available jobs are of particular concern.
“You’ll see some people get into the labor force but because of these other four or five factors, it’s still going to be a real struggle to find workers,” Dellinger said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.