Analyst: Unemployment benefits not the only factor in labor challenges

For the current maximum benefit of $650 per week, the compensation would have to be $16.25 an hour.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the same time, Dellinger cautioned that unemployment benefits are not the only thing influencing the labor market right now.

Even as vaccination has ramped up, he said health concerns about the pandemic are still weighing on the economy.

Another element is the mismatch between workers’ skills and the skills needed for many available jobs, a problem that has been a focus of local leaders for years.

Demographics are yet another factor.

Dellinger said many workers have retired and the number of younger people available to fill those roles is less than it used to be.

“At the same time you’ve got a lot of workers leaving, you don’t have as many workers joining the labor force, so that’s kind of a two-edged problem, one that’s demographic-driven,” he said.

Dellinger said there is evidence that some companies, particularly larger ones, are raising wages.

This could lead to more competition between service and manufacturing businesses as the service wages climb closer to those offered by manufacturers, he said.