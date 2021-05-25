A mother who crashed her car Sunday said it was divine intervention that protected the people in the car, including her 1-year-old child.

“There was an angel watching over sweet Wyatt last night," Jocelyn Ricker, 20, of Hickory said on Monday.

Ricker was driving on Robinson Road near Withering Heights Drive in Hickory around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday when she said she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled over as many as six times, she said, and came to a rest on its side.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ricker was traveling with her 1-year-old son Wyatt Hartness and Wyatt’s father.

Ricker said a woman doing yard work near the crash site witnessed the accident and hurried over to help. “I was screaming ‘I have a baby’ and the passenger (the baby’s father) was attempting to move but was stuck,” Ricker said.

She said the woman and others living nearby helped them out of the vehicle as emergency services arrived. “The neighborhood hugged, reassured and comforted us …,” she said.

“Everybody on scene was in shock to see sweet Wyatt untouched with not a single injury, and everyone involved still standing here today,” Ricker said.

Trooper Jeff Swagger with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the crash is under investigation. He confirmed the wreck only involved one vehicle.

Ricker said she is recovering at home. She experienced a minor injury to her rib cage and a concussion. She added Wyatt’s father is also recovering. She said he had a concussion and back pain.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.