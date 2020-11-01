'An American Movement:' Patriots, God and Country Tour comes to Hickory

A convoy of fire trucks and other first responder vehicles emblazoned with images of American symbols rolled into Hickory on the morning of Oct. 23.

Hickory is one of at least 28 stops across the country planned for the Patriots, God and Country Tour.

Arizona resident Dave Graybill organized the tour, which started in Phoenix on Sept. 29.

Graybill is no stranger to a cross-country convoy. He founded Pink Heals, an organization which brings pink fire trucks to various communities — including Hickory — as a fundraiser for cancer patients.

This tour is different, however, Graybill said.

The Patriots, God and Country Tour is not a charity. Rather, it is meant as a celebration of American greatness and freedom, Graybill said.

He said the tour will stop in Washington D.C. on Election Day.

“Basically, it’s an American movement, a march to the White House to talk about American freedoms and how great we are as a country,” Graybill said. “So, I just want to lift everybody up and talk about the greatness that we have in this United States.”