Amorem's Valdese Patient Care Unit reopens

VALDESE — Amorem's Valdese Patient Care Unit has reopened.

“I am honored to help announce the reopening of the Valdese Patient Care Unit,” said Amorem Board of Directors chairperson, Jordan Greene. “The compassionate care that patients, families and loved ones have been accustomed to receiving in the Valdese Patient Care Unit has always been one of the organization's most important endeavors. As Amorem continues to work through staffing shortages, the goal of reopening all facilities was never lost.”

The Valdese Patient Care Unit suspended operations in December of 2021 due to staffing shortages. To ensure the care provided to patients and families outside of the patient care units was not jeopardized, the organization chose to consolidate its patient care unit efforts into one, 12-bed, unit located in Hudson. Amorem chose to keep this location open because it is the most centrally located within the organization’s 12-county service area. The Valdese campus, including administrative and outreach offices, remained open and home care remained active.

“The national health-care staffing shortage has been challenging so we are especially grateful to have hired and trained the needed staff to reopen the Valdese Patient Care Unit,” said Amorem CEO, Cathy Swanson. “Although residents of Burke and nearby counties have received hospice inpatient care at our facility in Hudson, it is always best for patients and their family members to be close to home.”

During 2021, Amorem made a capital investment to upgrade its Valdese campus, including computer infrastructure and facility repairs.