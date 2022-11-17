Amorem's board of directors welcomes new officers

LENOIR — The Amorem Board of Directors recently approved a slate of new officers to its executive committee.

The new officer appointments include Jordan Greene as the newly elected chairman; Dr. Gregory Jones, vice chairman; Peg Broyhill, secretary; and Rob Hinman as treasurer. Both Greene and Jones live in Burke County and Broyhill and Hinman are Caldwell County residents.

In May of 2021, with a desire to maintain local, community-based hospice care, Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care integrated to form Amorem. Members of the two separate boards that represented each legacy organization formed the Amorem Board of Directors.

At the time of the integration, Marc Carpenter, who served as the board chairperson for Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, was named the first chairperson of the Amorem Board of Directors. Carpenter served on the Caldwell board for more than 30 years, with the last nine of those as the board chairperson.

“I have had the privilege of serving on the board of directors at Amorem for over 30 years including for the last nine years as chairperson,” Carpenter said. “I consider my time spent on the Amorem, and previously the Caldwell Hospice Board, as one of the highest honors of my life. Working with the other dedicated board members and the outstanding Amorem CEO and staff has been very rewarding and educational. I am so proud of the excellent level of care provided by the Amorem staff and the incredibly positive reputation the organization has earned in the communities we serve. Further, I am excited to continue to serve on the board with the current slate of officers who I think will assist in leading Amorem to greater expansion of services in the future.”

Greene, who served on the legacy Burke’s board of directors, honored Carpenter at a recent board meeting for his many years of service and dedication to the organization.

“I am honored to be selected as the board chairman for Amorem,” Greene says. “I want to thank Marc for his past and continued commitment and dedication to the organization. I am excited to assist our incredible staff and board members through the ever-changing health care landscape. Our goals of the highest quality patient support will continue to be the primary focus while we grow through our service areas.”

For more information about Amorem or to make a hospice or palliative medicine referral, visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 878-754-0101.