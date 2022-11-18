Amorem welcomes Jeri Ward as its director of growth

VALDESE — Former Amorem outreach specialist Jeri Ward has stepped into the director of growth position.

“We are thrilled to see Jeri step into the director of growth role,” says Vice President of Community Engagement, Kerri McFalls. “Jeri’s passion for end-of-life care is evident in her dedication to Amorem's mission and the communities we serve. I feel confident that she will help grow our organization and the reach we have within our communities.”

Ward began her journey with Amorem as an outreach specialist in the summer of 2022. Prior to joining Amorem, Ward was a hospital donation specialist with Life Connection of Ohio. The end-of-life specialist is also the founder and executive director of Stroke of Luck, which provides education and advocacy for stroke survivors, their families and the general public.

“I could not be more thrilled to accept this position,” says Ward. “Amorem’s mission and values align with my own personal beliefs towards end-of-life care, and I am humbled to serve in this capacity.”

Ward’s position at Amorem involves providing consistent leadership, direction and accountability to outreach specialists, strategic planning to ensure organizational growth goals are met and setting developmental goals for the growth team members.

“I am committed to growing Amorem and our partner collaborations to allow more families to experience death with grace and compassion and to make their final moments dignified," she said.