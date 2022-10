A work crew began tearing down a building that was once home to the AMF Colonial Lanes bowling alley on U.S. 70.

The building has sat empty for nearly three years. The bowling alley closed in November of 2019, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

The demolition began Wednesday. According to the Catawba County GIS website, the permit was issued to D. H. Griffin Wrecking Co. in early September. The demolition permit says the building is being demolished for future development.